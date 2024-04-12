University of New Haven prepares the next generation of Secret Service agents

Applications to the Secret Service are up dramatically this year, and the majority of those applications are coming from Connecticut. There is a pipeline from the University of New Haven to that federal agency.

What exactly does it take to be part of the Secret Service, providing security to clients as highly ranked as the President of the United States?

“No two days are the same,” New Haven Resident Office Agent in Charge Rick Plate said.

The University of New Haven is equipping students with the skillset they need to thrive in that career. It is through an expedited hiring program, born from a year-and-a-half long partnership between UNH and the Secret Service.

“This is a very unique program for the Secret Service. In fact, within the agency, they now call this the New Haven model,” Matt Caporale, UNH Career Development executive director, said.

This week, dozens of UNH students completed a written exam to see if they will qualify to train as a Secret Service agent.

That test comes along with an online application, a physical aptitude test and a series of interviews.

“The Secret Service is in need of the next generation of talent for our workforce,” Plate said.

Plate said the agency recruits UNH students thanks to the university’s strong criminal justice program.

However, UNH also has several alumni that went on to become agents, including Bobby McDonald, who was a Secret Service agent before he became a lecturer in criminal justice.

“Secret service is a wonderful career. I had it for 25 years, loved every minute of,” McDonald said. “Saw the world, been to almost all the continents, been with various presidents, different leaders, foreign dignitaries.”

The pipeline from the university appears to be making a difference. Last year’s pilot program had roughly 40 students while this year, there are more than 160.

According to data provided by the Secret Service to UNH, the number of applications the agency is getting nationwide is up 90% from last year. Of those applicants, 90% come from the University of New Haven.

“Only a small percentage of the applicants make it through the entire year process,” Plate said. “The applicants that we've seen through the hiring initiative at the University of New Haven have been very impressive.”

Those that make it though will go on to train for a career where they will conduct financial and cyber crime investigations, protect top officials and travel the globe - experiences that McDonald hopes he can draw on to inspire the federal agents of the future.

“I think that I'm here to show the students that as a product of this program, I was able to go out and do my career,” McDonald said. “It's my opportunity to come back here to this university and give back, prepare the next generation of federal agents.”

Students that move on to training with the Secret Service will spend more than 30 works at federal law enforcement training centers.