Untimely Death in Redding Under Investigation

Local and state authorities are continuing to investigate what they say is an untimely death in the town of Redding.

While it is unclear when the discovery was made, police said the person was found at a home on Old Stagecoach Road.

The State Police Western District Major Crime Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Redding Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Redding Police, but they have not returned our request for further comment yet.