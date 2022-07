A vehicle has crashed into a building on Main Street in East Hampton on Tuesday and part of the road is closed.

Firefighters said a vehicle hit the building of Airline Cycles and the Little Fish Gallery around 11 a.m. A pole and wires are also involved in the crash.

At this time, Main Street is closed between the building and Barton Hill Road. It's unclear when the area will reopen.

There is no word on if anyone is injured.

Authorities have not released details on the extent of any damage.