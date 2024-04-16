Firefighter injured when vehicle crashes through condo in Shelton

A vehicle crashed through a condo in Shelton on Tuesday morning and a firefighter was injured, according to police.
Police said the crash happened at Daybreak Ridge condos on River Road around 9:30 a.m.
The driver was not hurt, but a firefighter suffered injuries that was not life-threatening, according to police.
