A vehicle down an embankment has closed part of Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Wednesday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the right lane is closed between exits 14 and 13 on I-91 south.

Authorities describe the crash as a vehicle down an embankment.

It's unclear it anyone is injured in the crash.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to use caution and to plan for traffic delays.