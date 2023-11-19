Vigil held in Naugatuck one year after death of 11-month-old girl

Remembering the life of a baby girl taken so soon. People in Naugatuck gathered on Saturday for a vigil honoring Camilla Francisquini, who was only 11 months old when she was killed.

“To deal with a tragedy like this is hard. It hurts and it’s always going to hurt,” Tiana, Camilla’s aunt said.

The pain still hasn’t gone away for the Francisquini family. The loss is still tremendous, even one year later.

“We will forever, forever love her and we will remember her,” she said.

A vigil in Naugatuck marked one year since Camilla died. She was found dead at a home on Millville Avenue.

Her father Christopher Francisquini was arrested and charged with murder after a lengthy manhunt.

Her grandmother was keeping fond memories close to heart.

“She was the sunshine when she wakes up, laughing. Trying to eat everybody’s food,” Kizzy, Camilla’s grandmother, said.

The vigil involved pink candles and lights representing Camilla and a fundraiser raising money for the mental health of first responders. Organizers say the support shown during the vigil speaks volumes about the Naugatuck community.

“They always come together. It’s like a big family that’s always there for each other,” Tina Dambowsky with the Naugatuck Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said.

Christopher Francisquini is expected to be back in court in January.