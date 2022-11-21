Vigil Planned as Brandeis Mourns Student Killed in Bus Crash

Classes at Brandeis University have been called off Monday and Tuesday in the wake of the bus crash over the weekend that killed an undergraduate student and injured dozens of others on board.

The shuttle bus was returning to the Waltham, Massachusetts, campus from a hockey game Saturday night at Northeastern in Boston, when it crashed into a tree on South Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Officials have identified the student killed as 25-year-old Vanessa Mark, who university leaders have described as an active and cherished member of the Brandeis Community. Twenty-six other students and the bus driver were also hurt.

A vigil is planned for Monday night at a chapel on campus as students mourn the loss of Mark.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

'Tragic Accident'

"Nearly all" of the 27 people who were taken the hospital following Saturday's bus crash have since been released, according to a message posted to the Brandeis University website. The university noted in the message that it has been working with police in Waltham as well as area hospitals to check on the people involved, and ensure their emergency contacts have been notified.

Emotions were raw Sunday night for many in the Brandeis community, as students mourned the loss of one of their own. Grief counselors have been made available and classes are cancelled Monday and Tuesday after Vanessa Mark was killed in the shuttle bus crash Saturday night.

NBC10 Boston crews who covered the story Saturday night captured footage of the bus, which was seriously mangled following the crash. The Weston fire chief had initially said the bus rolled over multiple times, but officials said Sunday morning their investigation suggested the bus hit a tree. A Brandeis spokesperson said they had no information saying the shuttle rolled over.

"There was lots of blood and people were obviously very hurt," Meghan Jacobs said, who lives across the street from where the crash happened. "It's very shocking, very shocking...it wasn't expected obviously. It's horrible, and I'm just praying for everybody."

The shuttle was contracted by Brandeis, and belongs to Joseph's Transportation, which is based in Medford. Officials have not said what may have caused the crash, and an investigation is ongoing. The bus company has not responded to NBC10 Boston's request for comment.

Anyone who has information or who saw what happened is being asked to call police in Waltham at 781-314-3600.

A bus was bringing Brandeis students back from a hockey game at Northeastern University around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when it crashed into a tree on South Street in Waltham, killing one and injuring 27 others.

"Adding to the difficulty of absorbing such painful news is the fact that we all have many unanswered questions at this time," University President Ron Liebowitz said. "Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, and we are committed to learning all that we can about how this happened."

'Sadness... Rippling Through Our Community'

Brandeis students have been encouraged to reach out for help if they find themselves struggling to cope after the loss of one of their fellow students.

Classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday, so students could head home for the holiday break sooner. School officials noted that students who stay on campus will have opportunities for support as well.

The shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University Saturday when it crashed into a tree, injuring 27 people and killing Vanessa Mark, an undergraduate student.

"In a few days, many of us will be gathering with family and friends; while this holiday may be difficult, it is my hope that spending time with loved ones will help us begin to heal," Liebowitz said. "When we return from the break, I know our community will continue to come together in support of one another."

In a letter to the university community, Liebowitz said Mark was currently on leave, but was living in Waltham and an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community. He said officials had been in touch with her family and will keep the community up to date on how her memory will be honored.