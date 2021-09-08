Vigil to Be Held Tonight as Police Looking for Missing Avon Teen

Police are looking for an Avon teen who has been missing for a week and a vigil will be held tonight as the search continues.

Police said Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith, a 17-year-old Avon High School student, has been missing since Aug. 30 and was last seen wearing black pants and a black T-shirt.

A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the Avon town center gazebo.

Avon police are working closely with the family and said there is no history of running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avon police at 860-751-8950.