Viral video captures wild world of car thefts in Connecticut

A viral video is putting a spotlight on car thefts in Connecticut.

It’s called Connecticut Kia Boyz and has racked up millions of views online.

People sounded off about the film which apparently captures the world of stealing cars in the state and follows a group of teens allegedly pulling off thefts.

“This is happening all over the country,” said Daniel Maxwell, University of New Haven criminal justice distinguished lecturer.

It shows the challenging environment some of the kids are growing up in but also how reckless the crimes can be.

In response to the documentary appearing online, Connecticut State Police wrote in part:

“We are aware, monitoring and are working closely with our federal and local partners.”

In the video, the teens describe how easy it can be to steal cars, especially Kias.

“Some of the models didn't have the, you know, the normal security features that we have in our cars today,” Maxwell said.

Cars are sometimes sold for as little as $50 and then potentially can be used to help commit other crimes.

The young-alleged thieves share their exploits on social media and don’t seem to have much sympathy for their victims, pointing out many have insurance.

That’s little consolation to people who have had their cars taken, including a woman in Hartford who told us her Kia went missing in January.

“I couldn't go to work. I couldn't sleep, I couldn't eat. I didn't have transportation to go to work,” Zina Brathwaite of Hartford told NBC Connecticut previously.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kia wrote in part:

“Kia continues to take comprehensive action to enhance the security of our vehicles…”

While state lawmakers have taken steps to address overall car thefts, law enforcement stresses the importance of prevention.

“The two main reasons cars get stolen is because people don't lock them and they leave the keys in them,” Maxwell said.

Car thefts in Connecticut – which spiked during the pandemic – dropped significantly in the following two years. Though last year they surged 33% in the state, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.