Volunteers Install Fence at New Haven Pre-K

Volunteers grabbed their shovels and gloves and got to work on Wednesday in New Haven. Their mission was to put up a fence so Pre-K students at Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Childhood School could enjoy their outdoor learning space.

Demio Construction started the project last year when they built flower beds for the kids to come outside and garden.

“We quickly realized they couldn’t be used because it was unsafe. You can see the street there, there’s traffic. So, we’re back here this year to build an enclosure to the kids can actually enjoy this,” said Pablo Garcia, the project manager for Demio.

So the plan was for volunteers from Demio and the United Way of Greater New Haven to clean up the outdoor classroom, weed the beds and getting them ready for planting next spring and installing a new fence. Volunteers said they enjoyed giving back to the community.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I’m happy, pleased that I was able to help,” said Loyda Hernandez, a volunteer.

“I’ve lived here for 22 years and I personally know what a garden does. It’s like therapy for me. And doing it with my kids, making that connection between what you eat, where it comes from and how you grow it. So to be able to do something like this in my community is amazing,” said Garcia.

The United Way said the space will give children an opportunity to thrive, learn and grow in a safe outdoor environment.

“Really giving the chance for the kids to experience nature and the outdoors while developing that appreciation, learning about gardening and healthy foods. So really providing them some of those skills and foundations for a health life,” said Maria Arnold, the chief development officer for the United Way of Greater New Haven.

There will also be a reading space outside as well.

While this project is already underway, the United Way is encouraging community members to volunteer for future opportunities.

“We encourage you to come on out, find a project that works for you. We promise you’ll leave feeling inspired and knowing you made a difference in our community,” said Arnold.