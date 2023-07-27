middlefield

Wadsworth Falls State Park swimming area closed Thursday

Wadsworth Falls sign
NBC Connecticut

The swimming area at Wadsworth Falls State Park, which is located in Middlefield and Middletown, is closed Thursday because of water quality.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection collects water samples at several state beaches and swimming areas weekly and the state Department of Public Health Lab tests them for the presence of certain bacteria. All other swimming areas that DEEP tests are open Thursday.

Get updates here.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Learn more about Wadsworth Falls State Park here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

middlefieldConnecticut beaches
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us