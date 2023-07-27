Wadsworth Falls State Park swimming area closed Thursday

The swimming area at Wadsworth Falls State Park, which is located in Middlefield and Middletown, is closed Thursday because of water quality.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection collects water samples at several state beaches and swimming areas weekly and the state Department of Public Health Lab tests them for the presence of certain bacteria. All other swimming areas that DEEP tests are open Thursday.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

