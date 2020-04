A new walk-up COVID-19 testing site has opened in New Haven and it’s free!

The testing site is on the basketball court at Day Street Park on the corner of Chapel and Day streets and it’s the city's third walk-up testing place.

Tests will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People looking for testing need to register online or call the New Haven Health Department's hotline at 203-946-4949.