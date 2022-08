WalletHub has released its rankings for this year's states with the best and worst community college systems and Connecticut is coming home with a major win.

In its findings, WalletHub ranked Connecticut as the state with the best community college systems.

Behind Connecticut were Maryland, New Mexico, Washington and Hawaii.

The states with the worst community college systems are Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to WalletHub.

You can see a full list of the rankings here.