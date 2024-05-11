Wallingford man shot at minor he suspected of damaging his vehicle: police

A Wallingford man has been arrested after police said he shot at a minor who he suspected of damaging his vehicle last week.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Parker Farms Road last Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for a criminal mischief complaint.

Police said they met with 41-year-old Donald Lubanda who reported that a minor used a BB gun to shoot out the back window of one of his vehicle and slashed one of his tires.

Shortly after, officers said they learned of a fight at another location in town between Lubanda and the minor reportedly involved in the incident and quickly responded to de-escalate the situation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to authorities, Lubanda fired shots into the vehicle of the minor from earlier and hit the vehicle five times.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lubanda and he turned himself in on Friday. He is facing charges including criminal attempt at assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Lubanda was released on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on May 23.

The investigation into the original incident on Parker Farms Road remains under investigation.