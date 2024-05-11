Wallingford

Wallingford man shot at minor he suspected of damaging his vehicle: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

Wallingford Police
NBCConnecticut.com

A Wallingford man has been arrested after police said he shot at a minor who he suspected of damaging his vehicle last week.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Parker Farms Road last Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for a criminal mischief complaint.

Police said they met with 41-year-old Donald Lubanda who reported that a minor used a BB gun to shoot out the back window of one of his vehicle and slashed one of his tires.

Shortly after, officers said they learned of a fight at another location in town between Lubanda and the minor reportedly involved in the incident and quickly responded to de-escalate the situation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to authorities, Lubanda fired shots into the vehicle of the minor from earlier and hit the vehicle five times.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lubanda and he turned himself in on Friday. He is facing charges including criminal attempt at assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Lubanda was released on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on May 23.

Local

west haven 3 hours ago

2 people ejected, seriously injured during rollover crash in West Haven

StormTracker 4 hours ago

Clouds and a few showers likely this weekend

The investigation into the original incident on Parker Farms Road remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us