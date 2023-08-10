Want to work as a professional zombie? Six Flags is hiring scarers for Fright Nights

Calling all creepy crawlers! Six Flags New England is looking for actors and performers to haunt the park this fall during the annual Fright Fest days.

Six Flags is hiring more than 300 performers, including scare actors and dancers. Actors will play roaming monsters and zombies and dancers will perform in the annual Midnight Uprising and Awakening shows.

Auditions are Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the park's human resources building in Agawam, Massachusetts. Performers are asked to prepare their scariest monologue and be ready to scream and creep like a monster. Dancers will participate in a dance call with the park choreographer.

The company is also hiring makeup artists, stage techs and attendants for Fright Fest. This year's festivities kick off on Sept. 23.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Pay starts at $15.25 an hour and team members receive free entry to the park for themselves and friends. Those interested can learn more and apply on the Six Flags website.