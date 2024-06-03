StormTracker

Warm start to the new workweek

Happy Monday! We have a warm start to the new workweek and rain is possible at the end of the workweek.

The day will turn mostly sunny and it will be warm with highs around 85.

The warmth continues on Tuesday. The day looks mostly sunny with temperatures near 86.

Clouds will increase for Wednesday. Highs will be near 85.

Rain chances increase for Thursday and Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday and scattered showers are possible Friday.

