Many people enjoy a drink or a night out sometimes. But when does occasional enjoyment cross the line into something more serious? Substance use disorder is a complex condition affecting millions, and recognizing the warning signs early is crucial for taking preventative steps, getting help, and possibly reclaiming your life.

What are the warning signs of substance use disorder (SUD)? Knowing and recognizing the key indicators outlined below helps you understand if substance use is becoming a problem. Remember, you’re not alone; seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Physical Signs:

Fluctuations in sleep: Insomnia or hypersomnia? Dramatic changes in sleep patterns can be a red flag.

Weight changes: Unexplained weight loss or gain, particularly in conjunction with other symptoms, could be a sign of SUD.

Neglecting hygiene: A decline in personal hygiene, like showering or brushing teeth, can be a telltale sign of substance misuse.

Physical changes: Look for bloodshot eyes, dilated or constricted pupils, tremors, or track marks.

Behavioral Signs:

Secretive behavior: Hiding drug use, constantly needing privacy, or lying about activities are all warning signs.

Neglecting responsibilities: Work, school, and home life suffer as the focus shifts to obtaining and using substances.

Financial difficulties: Borrowing money, selling belongings, or facing financial troubles due to substance use are also strong indicators.

Changes in relationships: Withdrawing from loved ones, conflicts, and strained relationships can result from SUD.

Psychological Signs:

Mood swings: Sudden irritability, anger outbursts, or dramatic shifts in mood can be linked to SUD.

Depression and anxiety: These mental health conditions often co-occur with SUD and can worsen with continued substance use.

Low self-esteem: A decrease in confidence and negative self-talk can be a symptom of SUD.

Poor motivation: Losing interest in activities you used to enjoy and lacking motivation to achieve goals can be a sign of addiction.

Job Performance:

Absenteeism: Increased missed workdays due to hangovers, illness, or unexplained reasons can be a red flag.

Poor decision-making: Difficulty concentrating, making mistakes, and exhibiting poor judgment at work can be signs of SUD.

Increased conflict: Substance misuse can lead to arguments, insubordination, and strained relationships with colleagues.

Theft: Stealing from work to support drug or alcohol use can be a consequence of addiction.

Recognizing problematic substance use is crucial for knowing when to get help. Don’t wait for rock bottom. Early intervention helps prevent further consequences of continued use. Comprehensive assessments can be used to diagnose SUDs and develop individualized treatment plans to address underlying issues.

Addiction doesn’t discriminate. Regardless of age, background, or profession, these warning signs can appear in anyone. If you notice several of these signs in yourself or someone you care about, it’s time to seek help. Resources like therapists, counselors, support groups, and hotlines are readily available to offer guidance and support on the road to recovery.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction or co-occurring disorders, call the New England Recovery Center today at 1-877-MyRehab or find us at www.newenglandrecoverycenter.org.