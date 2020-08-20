Watch Party Held on Last Day of DNC at Dunkin' Donuts Park

For the final night of the Democratic National Convention, state leaders gathered for a watch party in Hartford.

With the field lit up, tables and chairs were socially distanced at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Democrats in the state came together on Thursday to celebrate the last day of the convention, saying the presidential race cannot be taken for granted.

“I think everything is at stake. I’m 66 years old. I’ve never seen such a consequential election in my life. Another four more years of Donald Trump, that may be irreversible,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Those who attended the watch party said that while the convention’s setting due to COVID-19 is very different, they think it’s been a powerful, moving, and unifying week.

“It’s been incredibly uplifting. It’s made me so proud to watch these past few days,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

“I think the fundamental issue which we addressed in the national convention was trust, building public trust,” said U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

Those at the watch party say the Biden/Harris ticket is the one that will move America in the right direction. They criticized President Trump for his handling of COVID-19, saying he led with politics instead of science.

“The riveting moment for me was the woman who lost her father to the coronavirus and said the only preexisting condition he had was trusting Donald Trump. Donald Trump has killed Americans through his negligence,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

In response to the Democratic National Convention, the Connecticut Republican Party said: “The only thing we’ve learned from the Democratic National Convention is that Democrats don’t like Trump and they have no plans to improve the lives of everyday American families.” The Republican National Convention kicks off next week, starting Monday.