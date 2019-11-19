Water Main Break Causes One of the Busiest Roads in Waterford to Collapse

Officers are still on scene on Tuesday after a water main break caused one of the busiest roads in Waterford to collapse.

According to officers, the water main break happened around 10 p.m. on Monday and a large section of Sandy Hallow Road has collapsed.

Police said Fog Plain Road near Sandy Hallow Road will be closed for several hours and motorists are urged to seek other routes.

There is no estimate for how long repairs may take or when the road may reopen.

It is unclear how many homes are affected by the water main break.

Veolia Water Department has been called in to assist in the repairs.

