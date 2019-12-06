UConn Health Farmington Postpones Some Surgeries & Procedures After Water Main Break

A water main break on Route 4 in Farmington caused some UConn Health Farmington outpatient visits, surgeries and procedures to be postponed Friday.There was also a 2-hour school delay in town.The Metropolian District Commission said water crews were called to Farmington Avenue to make repairs on a 16-inch main that broke around 4 a.m. Friday.Due to the break, all UConn Health Farmington outpatient visits, surgeries and procedures scheduled before 12 p.m. were postponed, according to UConn Health officials. By afternoon the medical campus was back to operating as usual.Route 4 near UConn Health has partially reopened with one lane open in each direction. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible to avoid delays, police said. Repairs are expected to continue through the evening commute.The MDC said water has been restored to all of the residents and businesses.

Local

Hamden 38 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

investigation 10 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

A water main break on Route 4 in Farmington caused some UConn Health Farmington outpatient visits, surgeries and procedures to be postponed Friday.

There was also a 2-hour school delay in town.

The Metropolian District Commission said water crews were called to Farmington Avenue to make repairs on a 16-inch main that broke around 4 a.m. Friday.

Due to the break, all UConn Health Farmington outpatient visits, surgeries and procedures scheduled before 12 p.m. were postponed, according to UConn Health officials.

By afternoon the medical campus was back to operating as usual.
Route 4 near UConn Health has partially reopened with one lane open in each direction. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible to avoid delays, police said. Repairs are expected to continue through the evening commute.

The MDC said water has been restored to all of the residents and businesses.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us