UConn Health Farmington Postpones Some Surgeries & Procedures After Water Main Break

A water main break on Route 4 in Farmington caused some UConn Health Farmington outpatient visits, surgeries and procedures to be postponed Friday.

There was also a 2-hour school delay in town.

The Metropolian District Commission said water crews were called to Farmington Avenue to make repairs on a 16-inch main that broke around 4 a.m. Friday.

Due to the break, all UConn Health Farmington outpatient visits, surgeries and procedures scheduled before 12 p.m. were postponed, according to UConn Health officials.

By afternoon the medical campus was back to operating as usual.

Route 4 near UConn Health has partially reopened with one lane open in each direction. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible to avoid delays, police said. Repairs are expected to continue through the evening commute.

The MDC said water has been restored to all of the residents and businesses.