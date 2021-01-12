Stamford

Water Main Break Closes Canal Street, Part of I-95 South in Stamford

A water main break has closed Canal Street and part of I-95 south in Stamford on Tuesday morning.

Police said Canal Street at N State Street is closed to vehicular traffic from Tresser Boulevard, Elm Street and S State Street due a water main break in the area.

The off ramp for Interstate 95 south at exit 7 is also closed, according to state Dept. of Transportation officials. Drivers are urged to use exit 8 as a detour.

Authorities anticipate the area will be closed for many hours. Anyone driving in the area should expect delays.

