Water main break closes road in Manchester

By Cailyn Blonstein

A water main break has closed a road in Manchester on Monday morning.

City officials said the water main break is near 166 New State Road. It is currently affecting 106-203 New State Road.

At this time, the road from Middle Turnpike West to Hilliard Street is closed.

Repairs are expected to take between eight and 10 hours.

Anyone with questions can contact the Water Department emergency line at (860) 647-3111.

