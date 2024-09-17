Water main break closes roads in Rocky Hill

A water main break has closed multiple roads in Rocky Hill on Tuesday morning.

The water main break is on Waters Avenue and that road is closed.

Police said the east side of Deming Road and Starr Drive, along with the west side of Barry Place and Caliber Lane are also closed.

Authorities did not give an estimate for how long the roads would be closed.

It's unclear what caused the water main break.