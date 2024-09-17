Rocky Hill

Water main break closes roads in Rocky Hill

General Stock - Flood Warning Signs

A water main break has closed multiple roads in Rocky Hill on Tuesday morning.

The water main break is on Waters Avenue and that road is closed.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said the east side of Deming Road and Starr Drive, along with the west side of Barry Place and Caliber Lane are also closed.

Authorities did not give an estimate for how long the roads would be closed.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It's unclear what caused the water main break.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us