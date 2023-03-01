Simsbury

Water Main Break Closes Route 167 in Simsbury

A water main break has closed part of Route 167 in Simsbury on Wednesday morning and repairs are underway.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the water main break is at Route 167, also known as West Street, and Route 202.

One side of the street is currently closed.

Crews are at the scene for emergency repairs.

It's unclear how long the repairs will take.

