Water main break closes Summer Street in Enfield

Enfield Police Department

A water main break has closed part of a road in Enfield on Sunday.

Police said Summer Street is currently closed from Elm Street to Park Avenue.

The water main break happened just before 5 a.m. and caused flooding. A portion of the road has also collapsed.

Authorities said a woman drove into the flooding. She was not injured.

Crews are working to repair the break. Police believe the repairs could be finished sometime Sunday afternoon.

There's no word on what may have caused the break.

