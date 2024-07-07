Water main break closes Summer Street in Enfield

A water main break has closed part of a road in Enfield on Sunday.

Police said Summer Street is currently closed from Elm Street to Park Avenue.

The water main break happened just before 5 a.m. and caused flooding. A portion of the road has also collapsed.

NBC Connecticut

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said a woman drove into the flooding. She was not injured.

Crews are working to repair the break. Police believe the repairs could be finished sometime Sunday afternoon.

There's no word on what may have caused the break.