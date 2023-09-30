seymour

Water main break hinders hundreds of Seymour customers' access to water

By Andrew Masse

Seymour Police Department

A water main break in the town of Seymour is impacting water services for hundreds of residents.

According to Aquarion Water, a six inch water main on West Church Street began leaking around 5 Saturday evening.

The leak has left about fifty customers without water and about five hundred more with some level of water.

Those fifty customers are expected to be without water until the break is mended. As of 10:45 p.m., crews were still working on the leaking water main.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The break also impacted residents in the town of Oxford, specifically in the area of the high school. A spokesperson for Aquarion said that those impacted customers in Oxford have had their water services restored.

Town officials say that a boil water advisory has not been issued yet.

This article tagged under:

seymourwater main break
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us