Water main break hinders hundreds of Seymour customers' access to water

A water main break in the town of Seymour is impacting water services for hundreds of residents.

According to Aquarion Water, a six inch water main on West Church Street began leaking around 5 Saturday evening.

The leak has left about fifty customers without water and about five hundred more with some level of water.

Those fifty customers are expected to be without water until the break is mended. As of 10:45 p.m., crews were still working on the leaking water main.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The break also impacted residents in the town of Oxford, specifically in the area of the high school. A spokesperson for Aquarion said that those impacted customers in Oxford have had their water services restored.

Town officials say that a boil water advisory has not been issued yet.