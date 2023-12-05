Water main break impacts water supply for some West Haven residents

A water main break is causing issues for some West Haven residents Tuesday evening.

City officials said water has been shut off in the area of Washington Avenue. It's expected to remain off for several hours.

The Regional Water Authority is at the scene draining the hole and capping the line. They anticipate water service to be restored between roughly 8 and 10 p.m.

People in the area may experience temporary discolored water. Residents should wait until the water clears before drinking it, showering or washing laundry.

To get rid of discolored water, the Regional Water Authority says you should run cold water for five to 10 minutes. If it's still discolored after that, call the water authority at 203-562-4020.