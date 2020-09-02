Water Main Break in Waterbury Causes Road Closure, Detours

A large water main break on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury could cause closures and detours for days, the mayor said Wednesday night.

The break happened in the area of 1669 Thomaston Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police asked the public to avoid the area if possible while crews worked on repairs.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary said the location of the break could mean road closures and details for days while crews make repairs. The mayor also warned residents that they may see discolored water and reduced water pressure across the city.

More details were not immediately available.