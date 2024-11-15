‘Significant' water main break affecting traffic on Main Street in Cheshire

There is a water main break on Main Street in Cheshire and detours are in place.

Police said there is a “significant water main break” in the area of 660 West Main St. and all eastbound traffic will be detoured until the water main is fixed, which could take into the evening hours.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and they warn of delays for those traveling in the area.

Traffic will be detoured and drivers will need to take a right onto Mountain Road, a left onto Cornwall Avenue, a left onto Willow Street and a right onto West Main Street.