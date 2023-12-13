Water main break reported in Bristol

There's a water break in Bristol and crews are on site working to get it fixed.

The break affects residents on Beth's Avenue near Kathern Street and surrounding neighborhoods. These areas might experience low or no water pressure, according to the Bristol Water and Sewer Department.

When the water is turned back on, it might be discolored, and if so, the water department recommends that you run an outside faucet or bathtub until the water is clear.

For those affected, a water filling station located at 1080 Terryville Ave. will be available for free.

People are asked to bring containers and call when they arrive so that the filtration operators can assist in filling it at (860) 583-6504.

Crews will remain on-site until the water break is fixed.