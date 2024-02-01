Water main break reported in Seymour

Parts of Seymour may be without water today after a water main broke near North Star Drive.

The Office of the First Selectwoman informed Aquarion customers around 4 p.m. that they may experience low or no water pressure over the next six to eight hours as the company works to repair the break.

When service is restored, customers could have discolored water. The company advised customers to run their cold water until it appears clear.

