Waterbury Arts Magnet School launches student-run podcast

Students taking video production at Waterbury Arts Magnet School are learning a unique set of skills.

"I've always wanted to do something in film, and this is just a great, new opportunity," junior Connor Marshall said.

On Thursday, Marshall was in the director's chair, recording the third episode of his school's new podcast, "The Source," which anyone can listen to on Spotify or watch on YouTube.

The latest episode is about a new program called Student Success Agency, which provides mentoring, tutoring, social and emotional support to Waterbury students in grades 9 through 12.

Waterbury Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin co-hosts the podcast with the Waterbury Arts Magnet School's Director of Communications Belen Michelis.

The first episode of the podcast delves into the decisions behind inclement weather closures. The second highlights Rotella Magnet School, another school in the Waterbury school district.

"It was created to speak to some of the relevant topics that young people, parents, and other adults, too, to get the right information from the source," Ruffin said.

It's an all-hands-on-deck operation, as well.

Students are behind the camera and in the control room before they edit and release the podcast for the school community. Teaching them these skills is their video production teacher Justin Amenta.

"As far the production goes, students are very excited. We did two last month and this is our first one this month," Amenta said.

Students we spoke to say they enjoy being part of the process.

"I love it. This is like my dream. It's fun," Marshall said.