Waterbury community gets students ready for school year

Hundreds of students in Waterbury got ready for the upcoming school year, which begins Monday, August 26.

Waterbury Youth Services hosted their 27th annual Back to School Rally at Fulton Park to give students what they need before they head back to class.

It started at noon, but families started lining up well before then.

"I got here at 7 a.m.," said Jessica Jumbo, of Waterbury.

Jumbo is starting her senior year at Crosby High School in just four days. She says she has been to this event many times before and appreciates the community giving out free school supplies.

"I got some notebooks, some pencils, some glue sticks," Jumbo said.

Students also went home with a new backpack. Organizers say nearly 1,000 were handed out. The Connecticut Department of Correction donated half of them. More than 40 community organizations were there as well, connecting families to services right in Waterbury.

"For me, it's showing the youth that we're all in their corner, that we all work together, we're all excited for them and we're ready to support them," said Olivia Dudley, Chair of Waterbury Youth Services.

Waterbury Public School's Interim Superintendent Darren Schwartz was also there to ring in the school year and get students excited for school.

"This is what Waterbury is all about. It's about bringing the entire community together to raise our youngest citizens to give them an opportunity to start the year. Fresh start. Positivity. This is an awesome event," said Schwartz.

For 12 years, Schwartz has served many roles in the district, including Chief Academic Officer and Deputy Superintendent.

He says he's ready for the upcoming school year, and so is the community.