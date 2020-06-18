Waterbury Gas Leak Causes Loss of Electricity Downtown

A natural gas leak in the downtown Waterbury area is causing the loss of electric service to residents and businesses until further notice, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary.

The gas leak was reported at 60 North Main St., O'Leary said.

The fire department is at the scene and is working with Eversource Gas to fix the leak.

O'Leary said that electrical power in the area of the leak is being shut down as a safety precaution.

Phone service has been interrupted at Waterbury City Hall because of the shut down of electrical power downtown, O'Leary said.

People are asked to avoid the area.

It is unknown how long electrical services will be down.