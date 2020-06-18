Waterbury

Waterbury Gas Leak Causes Loss of Electricity Downtown

NBC CT Breaking-News-Intro-1200x675
NBCConnecticut.com

A natural gas leak in the downtown Waterbury area is causing the loss of electric service to residents and businesses until further notice, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary.

The gas leak was reported at 60 North Main St., O'Leary said.

The fire department is at the scene and is working with Eversource Gas to fix the leak.

O'Leary said that electrical power in the area of the leak is being shut down as a safety precaution.

Phone service has been interrupted at Waterbury City Hall because of the shut down of electrical power downtown, O'Leary said.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Local

Ticks 8 mins ago

Invasive Plants Providing the Perfect Home for Ticks Across Connecticut

reopening connecticut 16 mins ago

Dining Out? Health Experts Say Stick With Family

It is unknown how long electrical services will be down.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyNeil O'Learynatural gas leakdowntown waterbury
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us