Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting

Waterbury police have taken a suspect into custody in connection to a fatal Waterbury shooting this past July.

Jose Soto, 24, of Springfield, Mass. faces homicide and weapon-related charges in connection with the death of 27-year-old Trever Figueroa, according to Waterbury police. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Figueroa was killed after being shot near the intersection of East Main Street at Wall Street around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Officers previously arrested 31-year-old Carlos Leon in connection with the case.

Leon was charged with criminal attempt at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Currently, officers also have an active arrest warrant for 19-year-old Michael Laboy of Springfield, Mass. for his alleged involvement in the homicide. Laboy is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203- 755-1234.