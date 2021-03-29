Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Waterbury is under arrest.

Christopher Luna, 29, turned himself in to police Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police said Luna, who was driving on Meriden Road when he hit two pedestrians around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

One of those pedestrians, 49-year-old Shane Dube, of Wolcott, was thrown more than 100 feet and died of his injuries, police said. A 35-year-old woman who was with Dube was also hit and suffered serious injuries.

Investigators said they found the vehicle involved, a gold Honda CRV with front-end damage, on Irion Street and identified Luna as the driver.

Luna has been charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence, illegal operation under suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation without minimum insurance, and failure to drive in the proper lane.