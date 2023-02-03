Waterbury Police to Hold News Conference After Arrest Thursday

Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance and they will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m.

Police said the man was found with a loaded gun and the suspect and a police officer were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling downtown when officers received an anonymous complaint about a disturbance at West Main and Leavenworth streets around 3:30 p.m., police said.

They found a 37-year-old Waterbury man nearby who matched the description and he was also a suspect involved in two recent shots fired incidents in the city.

Officers approached him to investigate the weapons complaint and police said he immediately became uncooperative and physically combative, refused verbal commands to show his hands and resisted officers’ efforts to take him into custody.

Police said the suspect kept trying to put his hands in his waistband area while resisting the officers. When they took him into custody, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol tucked in his waistband, police said.

They said they also found a high-capacity magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition and an additional

high capacity magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition.

The man also had 1,458 bags of heroin along with 140 grams of raw heroin, police said.

He was provided medical treatment at the scene for sustained injuries and was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for further treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

One of the involved officers in the incident was also injured while taking the man into police custody and he has since been treated and released from Saint Mary’s Hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect did not have a valid Connecticut pistol permit and had a previous conviction for third-degree assault.

He was charged with breach of in the second peace in the second degree, interfering with police, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal sale/transfer of a pistol, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of an ounce or more of heroin.

No bond was set.