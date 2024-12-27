Waterbury teens arrested after being found in stolen Jaguar: police

Three teens are facing charges after being found in a stolen Jaguar in Waterbury on Thursday.

Waterbury police said their Auto Theft Task Force was patrolling the Sumac Street and Birch Place area just after 4:30 p.m. when they saw a 2018 Jaguar F-Pace, which was reported stolen out of Nassau County, New York.

Authorities said the car was parked on Birch Place at the time. Officers saw three teens getting out of the stolen vehicle and walking on Long Hill Road.

The 15-year-old driver, and two 16-year-olds he was with, were taken into custody. They all face larceny charges.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The police department is asking anyone with information about recent car thefts to contact them at 203-574-6941. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.