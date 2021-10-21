Watertown Police Urge Residents to Keep Garages Closed to Avoid Car Theft

Watertown police are asking residents to take precautions after several reports of suspects getting into open garages to try and steal cars.

Police said they’ve seen vehicle-related crimes double compared to last year and that it’s not happening under the cover of darkness.

“We’ve definitely seen a rise in crime during the daylight hours. What typically would happen after dark is now happening at 7 in the morning, 11, and 5 p.m.,” said Watertown Police Detective Mark Conway.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., authorities received several reports of people entering open garages and trying to take vehicles.

Police say up to four suspects hit residences on Middlebury Road, Kimberly Lane, and the Sylvan Lake Park area. We’re told there were no reported vehicles stolen and no items were taken.

Officials released surveillance photos of two people they believe were involved and they showed a picture of what they believe to be a stolen GMC Acadia with New York plates that police say the suspects drove.

“What we’re afraid is the suspect is going to be in a garage and a homeowner is going to confront them, and it’s just going to go bad from there,” said Conway.

Authorities are reminding residents to close their garages, lock their cars, and take or hide any valuables inside.

As the weather cools, they’re also telling drivers to rethink leaving an unattended car running.

“There are people out at 7 a.m., especially now when vehicles are going to start being warmed up in the morning. They’re going to be waiting for that,” said Conway.

Police are asking for any home surveillance that may show the suspects. If you have that or any other information on this crime, you’re asked to call police.