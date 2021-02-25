Watertown

Watertown Student Reports Being Approached by Men While Walking: Police

A Watertown middle school student told police that they were approached by two men while walking Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Whispering Hill Road in the area of Malvern Hill Road and Westgate Road, according to police.

The student told police they were approached by a Chevrolet sedan with two men inside and was told to get in, police said.

Police said the student declined and the vehicle then left the area.

The car and men believed to be involved in this incident were not located by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

