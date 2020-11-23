‘We're Barely Surviving'; Gym Owners React to New COVID-19 Restrictions

Gyms all across the state are instituting new guidelines as we head into the winter months, but not everyone is on board with changes.

Gabriel Gordon owns Doomsday fitness in New Britain. Gordon said he's doing everything he can to stay open after the state instituted new mandates in all fitness facilities requiring mask to be worn with no exception and to operate at 25% capacity.

Gordon went down the list of changes saying, "There's no walk-ins here you have to register online so that kind of alleviates people lining up at the door."

"You use your own equipment at each station so there's a setup for each person and then when you transition before you go you have to clean, wipe and then move," he continued.

But not everyone agrees with the new mandate.

"It's just not needed to wear mask during yoga," said Courtney Brooks, owner of Saybrook Soul Sweat. Brooks wrote a letter to the governor saying why she feels it's not necessary for hot yoga participants to follow the mandate.

"They are on their mats the whole time which are socially distanced so they're not moving around their not share their not in each other space."

Brooks said she's significantly reduced the number of students allowed in the class and that her business is hurting.

"With this mandate students do not want to come 'cause one they feel like they don't have a choice here and we're enforcing something they don't want to do, but two because it's hot yoga if you are doing hot yoga in a mask which we're doing this morning because we're complying but students felt light-headed and dizzy. We're barely surviving now and with this mandate I don't know if we can."

Both owners hope that as the winter months progress that all fitness facilities can remain open through the season