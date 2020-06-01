‘We’re Demanding, Give Us Justice:’ More CT Rallies Push for Change, Justice for George Floyd

Monday marks another day of rallies planned across Connecticut to call for change and justice after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

A video that showed Floyd, 46, begging for air as a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck has sparked outrage and protests across the country, including Connecticut. Some have turned violent, with protesters clashing with police officers. But many have been peaceful, with gatherings of hundreds if not thousands marching to demand justice and call for an end to police brutality.

The officer seen kneeling in the video, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protesters are calling for charges for three other officers involved.

Over the weekend, protestors gathered in cities including New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Norwalk and New Britain.

More rallies are happening Monday.

HARTFORD

Hundreds gathered at Keney Park in Hartford Monday to demand justice. The group chanted "Black Lives Matter" as they marched.

“I’m promoting a protest, but I’m also not going to sugarcoat the issue. We’ve been begging, we’ve been pleading, we’ve been marching and American has not listened. Therefore, we’re through asking, we’re demanding," Cornell Lewis of the Self-Defense Brigade told NBC Connecticut.

Lewis said protesters are looking for systemic change.

“We are not praying, we’re not begging, we’re not singing, we’re demanding, give us justice or in the words of some those old revolutionaries, burn this (expletive) down," he said.

Other protesters who spoke with NBC Connecticut said they believed their voices could be heard while acting in a peaceful manner.

Protesters are expected to march to the Hartford Police Department Monday afternoon, though organizers said the plan is fluid.

MANCHESTER

Dozens gathered in Manchester for a peaceful demonstration, many holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter."

"We are tired of the police killing black people. We are tired of systemic inequalities. We are tired of police brutality. If you are tired of these things too come join us for a peaceful rally for justice," organizers said ahead of the rally.

BRISTOL

In Bristol, a group marched peacefully in front of the police department.

CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE RESPOND

Connecticut State Police released a statement responding to Floyd's death Monday, calling the situation "indefensible."

"To say we condemn this behavior is accurate, but still, the word “condemn” doesn’t begin to come close to what we’re feeling. We saw what you saw. We watched in disbelief as that individual calling himself a police officer kept his knee on the neck of a human being for almost nine minutes. Why? We’re not trained to do this in our police academies. There was no immediate threat. Those police officers on scene, including those that stood around and did nothing, simply failed. They failed not just on a law enforcement level, but on a basic human level," the statement read in part.

"To our community, please know that we are more than a uniform, we are ordinary people and we stand with you. We anticipate and welcome difficult conversations that will result in progressive changes," they added.