‘We're Just Going to Have a Really Safe and Fun Time': Businesses Plan New Year's Eve Events

Like almost everything else this year, the countdown to midnight won’t be quite the same on New Year’s Eve.

Businesses are planning events while considering safety and coronavirus restrictions.

COVID rules mean keeping crowds smaller and wrapping up by 10 p.m. at the latest.

At The Charles in Wethersfield, owner Bryce Hardy says they’re throwing a Great Gatsby-themed event.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone and we’re really looking forward to celebrating a new year,” said Hardy.

People can dress up and dine on a five-course meal amid several COVID precautions.

“We’re just going to have a really safe and fun time. You know we’re at 50% so reservations are limited. All of our seating is appropriately spaced,” said Hardy.

At The Charles they do still some spots for dinner on Thursday.

They admit it’s been challenging opening during the pandemic and are hopeful these difficult days won’t last too much longer.

In Newtown, Aquila’s Nest Vineyards is planning what they’re calling a break up with 2020 with their MASKuerade New Year’s Eve Socially Distanced Celebration.

“We’re asking people to bring their most glamorous mask and we will pick a winner,” said Neviana Zhgaba, owner of Aquila’s Nest Vineyards.

Zhgaba says they just have a few spots left to enjoy wine, live music and a food truck.

People can sit by outdoor fire pits and there will be countdowns during each of the two sessions offered.

“It’s challenging and rightfully so because of the whole coronavirus situation but I think they are excited to have a place where they can celebrate outdoors,” said Zhgaba.