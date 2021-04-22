West Hartford Looks to Paint Barriers Used for Outside Dining

Outdoor dining might look a little different this year in West Hartford.

Last year, the town shut down parts of streets and installed concrete barriers to allow restaurants to expand their outside seating.

Now, the town, along with the West Hartford Art League and the West Hartford Arts Commission, is launching a project. They’re looking to commission artists to paint murals on the barriers.

“We're hoping to enhance the community, to make people feel a part of it, to get people involved and we're also trying to help the restaurants who have had a very tough year. I think it's a good community project,” said Roxanne Stachelek, West Hartford Art League executive director.

Organizers are hoping the community pitches in to help paint on May 23.

They are also raising money to help pay for the project.