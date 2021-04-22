West Hartford

West Hartford Looks to Paint Barriers Used for Outside Dining

By Matt Austin

people dining outside
NBC Connecticut

Outdoor dining might look a little different this year in West Hartford.

Last year, the town shut down parts of streets and installed concrete barriers to allow restaurants to expand their outside seating.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Now, the town, along with the West Hartford Art League and the West Hartford Arts Commission, is launching a project. They’re looking to commission artists to paint murals on the barriers.

Local

Covid-19 Vaccine 24 mins ago

Bloomfield-Based Company Offers Workers $200, Paid Time Off to Get Vaccinated

sports 1 hour ago

Baltimore Orioles Prospect, Sharon Native Heads Back to MiLB With a Story to Tell

“We're hoping to enhance the community, to make people feel a part of it, to get people involved and we're also trying to help the restaurants who have had a very tough year. I think it's a good community project,” said Roxanne Stachelek, West Hartford Art League executive director.

Organizers are hoping the community pitches in to help paint on May 23.

They are also raising money to help pay for the project.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordoutdoor diningbarriers
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us