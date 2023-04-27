West Hartford

West Hartford PD, Schools Warn of Social Media Challenge Involving Toy Gun

NBC Connecticut

West Hartford Police and Public Schools are issuing a warning to parents after learning of the latest social media challenge.

It's been dubbed the "Orbeez Challenge" and has been taking the internet by storm as of late.

According to West Hartford Schools, the challenge encourages people to take up a toy gun, load it with water pellets, and shoot them at folks and/or vehicles.

Even though it's only a toy gun, officials say it can still cause significant damage and that, whether it's a fake or real, pointing a gun can have dire consequences.

The district is asking students not to bring these toy guns onto school property or at any school event/activity.

"WHPS and the West Hartford Police Department cannot overstate the dangers involved when individuals decide to participate in these behaviors," West Hartford Public Schools said in a statement.

The district is asking parents to talk about the dangers of this challenge with their children.

