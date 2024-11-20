West Hartford police look for vehicles in connection to deadly crash

West Hartford police are looking for the public's help identifying two vehicles in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash earlier this month.

Authorities said they responded to Oakwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers said a person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 87-year-old Patricia Brulotte, of West Hartford, later died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was not injured and police said they're cooperating with police.

Authorities are looking for more information about two vehicles seen traveling in the area at the time of the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.