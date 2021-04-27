West Hartford Pride Plans Announced for 2021 Celebration

The second annual West Hartford Pride celebration is scheduled to take place throughout the month of June, the event's planning committee announced Tuesday.

The event will begin with a Pride flag raising at Unity Green in West Hartford Center on June 1 at 8:30 a.m. West Hartford Pride will include a mix of online and in-person events during the month.

The celebration will culminate in a day-long event on Isham Street in Blue Back Square on Saturday, June 26.

Event organizers said inclusivity is a priority.

"West Hartford Pride welcomes people from across the spectrum of age, gender identity, race, sexuality, ability and class," the planning committee said in a release. "This promises to be an event where everyone can see a piece of themselves celebrated and reflected back at them."

More information on West Hartford Pride is available here.