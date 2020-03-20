West Hartford Reports First Case of Coronavirus

The town of West Hartford has received notification of its first case of COVID-19.

The West Hartford woman is between 20 and 30 years old and will remain in isolation as the health district regularly monitors her health and performs contact tracing.

Anyone who has had close contact with her will be told to self-quarantine.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before there was a confirmed case in West Hartford, given that community spread has already been established in our region,” West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor said in a statement. “West Hartford is well prepared to deal with the influx of new cases, which is inevitable.

Cantor said it must be assumed that there are other cases and that the number will go up significantly.

“I am calling on all West Hartford residents to heed instructions by public health officials to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of the disease,” she said.

Aimee Krauss, the acting director of the Health District, said anyone with any symptoms of illness, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should’not leave home except to receive medical care.

“Stay in touch with your healthcare provider. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you feel worse or you think it is an emergency,” Krauss said.

There have been 159 positive cases in Connecticut, it's not clear if this is one of them.