West Haven Grammy winner to be honored at City Hall

A Grammy winner from West Haven is going to be honored with a mayoral citation at City Hall this week.

Mayor Dorinda Borer will present Nicole Zuraitis with a citation for musical excellence on Wednesday.

“I am excited to present a citation to this talented Westie recognizing her ‘exceptionally meritorious musical excellence’ and her contributions to the arts community,” Borer said.

Zuraitis' album 'How Love Begins' won Best Vocal Jazz Album at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February.

The album has ten original songs by Zuraitis and was released in 2023.

The citation will be presented at a reception on the third floor of City Hall at 2 p.m.