West Haven High School announces sudden death of student

West Haven Public Schools announced Tuesday that a beloved high school student has died.

The school district called the sophomore's passing unexpected and tragic. He was a member of the varsity football team, which is set to play for the Class LL championship this weekend.

"He was not only an integral part of our school's athletic community but also a bright and cherished member of our student body. The loss of such a promising young life is profoundly felt by us all," Principal Dana Parades said in a statement.

The high school said they will be offering counseling services for anyone who needs it.

"It's important to recognize that everyone copes with grief differently, and emotions may manifest in various ways. Some students may seek support immediately, while others may need time to process their feelings," Parades said.

School officials did not immediately say what caused the high schooler's death.

The principal is encouraging parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about loss and reach out to the counseling team if additional support is needed.